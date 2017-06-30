Utah man pleads not guilty multimillion-dollar drug ring

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man charged with running a multimillion-dollar opioid-drug ring based out of a suburban Salt Lake City basement is pleading not guilty.

Aaron Shamo entered the plea before a federal judge Thursday.

Authorities say the 27-year-old and a partner sold fake prescription-drug pills online to thousands of people all over the country, at one point raking in $2.8 million in less than a year. Four other people are also charged in the case.

Federal prosecutors say the drugs were really fentanyl, the powerful opioid blamed for the death of entertainer Prince.

Shamo has been charged with a dozen counts, including one, engaging in a criminal enterprise, which carries a minimum-mandatory life prison sentence.

Agents say the bust at his Cottonwood Heights home ranks among the largest in the country.