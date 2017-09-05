Utah man killed in collision with tour bus

WELLSVILLE, Utah (AP) – A Utah man died when the Jeep he was driving collided with a tour bus.

The Deseret News reports the Utah Highway Patrol says Ty Hall was westbound on state Route 23 in a Jeep Wrangler when he pulled in front of an Arrow Stage Lines bus going north on state Route 91.

Authorities say Hall was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and died at the scene.

The bus driver suffered an arm injury, but none of the passengers were hurt in the crash that occurred just before 10 a.m. Monday.