Utah man jailed in Venezuela returns to US at last, officials say

Joshua Holt, who was headed back to the U.S. on Saturday after being jailed in Venezuela since 2016, has landed on home soil, according to an official who traveled with him.

“We’re home,” Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee tweeted, hours after saying in a statement that he was accompanying the Holts back to the U.S. “Honored to greet Josh Holt’s parents at the airport. So happy for them.”

The 26-year-old’s long-awaited arrival comes after he spent roughly two years incarcerated in Venezuela after traveling to the country in the summer of 2016 to marry Thamara Candelo. The pair planned to return to the U.S. after their nuptials, but were jailed in El Hilcolde on what human rights groups said were largely trumped-up charges.

Following Holt’s return, the office of Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who previously said he had worked for “the last two years” on securing a release, shared an emotional video of Holt reuniting with his family.

An earlier video was also shared by the office showing Hatch hugging members of Holt’s family before going to the tarmac.

The family was expected to meet with President Trump at the White House Saturday evening, according to the president, who earlier tweeted that he was “looking forward” to it.

A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News that “nothing” was offered in exchange for Holt’s release.

Venezuelan authorities claim Holt and his wife were stockpiling weapons, and have suggested they were part of a U.S. plan to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro. But witnesses say they saw Venezuelan police, accused of demanding $10,000 from Holt and Candelo, plant weapons just before arresting the couple — and announcing the discovery of the arms.

Laurie Holt, Joshua’s mother, told Fox News in February that her son’s ordeal has taken an emotional and physical toll on her. A week ago, the 7-year-old daughter of Candelo from a previous marriage arrived in the United States on a humanitarian visa to live with Joshua Holt’s parents in Utah.

Upon Holt’s return, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, saying he was “very glad that Josh Holt is now back home with his family – where he has always belonged.”

“Sanctions continue until democracy returns to Venezuela,” Pence added.

Utah Rep. Mia Love also tweeted after Holt’s flight had landed.

“Josh Holt is on American soil again!” Love tweeted. “His flight just landed in DC. Looking forward to seeing him!”

