Utah man dies after shirt catches on fire while barbecuing

Courtesy the Webster family via the Daily Herald Larry Webster was burned over 48 percent of his body after catching fire while lighting a barbecue in Spanish Fork on Sunday April 1, 2018.

PROVO, Utah (AP) – A Utah man has died after his shirt caught on fire during family barbecue on Easter.



The Daily Herald reports 73-year-old Larry Webster died Wednesday after he was severely burned outside his home in Spanish Fork on Sunday.



Family members say his polyester shirt caught on fire as he lit the grill. The family rushed to his side and helped put out the flames.



His granddaughter Mandee Webster says he was on fire for less than two minutes.



Larry Webster was flown to the burn center at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.



The family says he had burns on 48 percent of his body with second-degree burns on his face.



Webster was a former teacher at Payson Junior High School and a retired National Guardsman. barbecuing.