Utah man arrested in ricin probe after suspicious mailings to Trump, Pentagon

A Utah man has been arrested in connection with suspicious letters sent to President Trump and the Pentagon, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Melodie Rybach, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City, said that William Clyde Allen III, of Logan, was taken into custody after federal prosecutors “authorized a probable-cause arrest in the ricin case.” She added that a criminal complaint would likely be filed in federal court Friday.

The arrest came one day after Pentagon officials said two envelopes suspected of containing the poison were isolated at a Pentagon mail screening facility and sent to the FBI. The envelopes were addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the chief of the Navy, Adm. John Richardson.

The Herald Journal newspaper of Logan reported that Allen is a former Navy sailor.

On the same day, the Secret Service disclosed that it had intercepted a suspicious envelope addressed to Trump, but noted that the envelope did not enter the White House.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Earlier Wednesday, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said that a preliminary analysis showed that the envelopes contained castor seeds, from which ricin is derived. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if castor seeds are swallowed the released ricin can cause injury.

It is not clear what was in the envelope sent to Trump.

