Utah liquor stores to pour cases of beer down the drain

Aidan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

Aidan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Liquor store owners in Utah have announced plans to pour any beer 5% alcohol by volume or less down the drain if it remains on store shelves at midnight Oct. 31.



Salt Lake Tribune reports consumers could snag a six-pack or three at a likely discounted price.



The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says there is no other option but to discard unsold brews before a new law takes effect Nov. 1.



Department officials say beer higher than 4% ABV can only be sold legally at state-owned liquor stores and anything less must be sold at grocery and convenience stores.



Officials say the new regulation increases the lowest permitted percentage to 5% ABV meaning any beverage lower than that must be removed from liquor store shelves.