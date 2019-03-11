Utah homeowner fatally shoots intruder

MGN Online

MURRAY, Utah (AP) – Police in Murray are investigating after they say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder.



Authorities on Monday identified the slain intruder as Andrew W. Miller.



According to investigators, Miller entered the home just before 7 p.m. Sunday through a sliding glass door.



Police spokesman Kenny Bass says there was damage indicating Miller forced entry into the property.



Upon encountering Miller, the homeowner shot him. Miller was taken to a hospital where he died.



Bass says it appears the men did not know each other and the shooting was done in self-defense.



The homeowner is cooperating with police.