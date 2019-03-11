MURRAY, Utah (AP) – Police in Murray are investigating after they say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder.
Authorities on Monday identified the slain intruder as Andrew W. Miller.
According to investigators, Miller entered the home just before 7 p.m. Sunday through a sliding glass door.
Police spokesman Kenny Bass says there was damage indicating Miller forced entry into the property.
Upon encountering Miller, the homeowner shot him. Miller was taken to a hospital where he died.
Bass says it appears the men did not know each other and the shooting was done in self-defense.
The homeowner is cooperating with police.
Utah homeowner fatally shoots intruder
