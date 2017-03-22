Utah governor: No decision yet to sign .05 DUI law

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he has not yet decided whether to sign a bill giving Utah the strictest DUI threshold in the country, lowering the blood alcohol limit to .05 percent, down from .08 percent.

The Deseret News says Herbert told reporters Tuesday that he plans to “analyze all of the pros and the cons very thoroughly.” The Republican governor has discussed it with restaurant groups and officials from transportation, tourism and public safety departments.

Restaurant groups are urging Herbert to veto the measures, saying it would punish responsible drinkers and reinforce the notion that the Mormon-majority state is inhospitable to those who drink alcohol.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that by the close-of-business Monday, the governor’s office received 1,555 calls urging him to veto the bill and 166 urging him to sign it.

Herbert has until March 29.

]]>