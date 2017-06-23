Utah Gov. defends handling of contentious Chaffetz-seat election

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert is defending his handling of an increasingly contentious special election called after a surprise resignation announcement from U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Herbert said during his monthly news conference taped at KUED-TV on Thursday that the situation is a first for Utah, but his plan is similar to other states and lets voters have their voices heard.

Herbert is facing criticism from lawmakers who say he didn’t have the legal power to determine the election process and a lawsuit from Jim Bennett, son of the late U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett, who wants to get on the ballot with his new political party.

The special election that drew an early field of nearly two dozen contenders has already weathered another legal challenge and ignited a power struggle between the governor and lawmakers.