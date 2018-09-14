Utah diocese: 16 priests accused of sex abuse since 1990

The Diocese of Salt Lake City is sharing that more than a dozen Catholic priests have been the subject of sexual abuse allegations going back nearly 60 years.

In a letter Thursday in the diocese’s weekly newspaper, Bishop Oscar Solis says the diocese has received “credible allegations” from 34 victims since 1990. The incidents reportedly involved 16 priests as well as two other church officials abusing minors.

The incidents occurred from 1960 to as recently as this year.

Solis says all allegations were shared with the state’s child welfare agency. Victims were offered counseling and therapy.

He says most of the allegations came to the diocese after the accused priest had left, retired or died.

Solis says the diocese is committed to providing a safe environment for young people.