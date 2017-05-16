Utah bypassing prison rape prevention guidelines

A new federal report shows that Utah is one of two states not following federal recommendations for preventing prison rape.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Gov. Gary Herbert’s spokeswoman Kirsten Rappleye said in an emailed statement that part of the guidelines undermine the efforts the state is already implementing to prevent prison rape.

The report from the U.S. Department of Justice shows that Utah and Arkansas are the only states that haven’t adopted the standards or are working toward that goal.

The decision is costing Utah hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in federal grant money, including about $146,000 last year.

Mara Haight, executive director of the Rape Recovery Center, says the state’s decision is frustrating.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

]]>