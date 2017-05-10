Utah boy rescued from river in critical condition

Officials say a boy rescued after being pinned by a log at a Utah river is in extremely critical condition.

A firefighter spotted the boy in the Ogden River stuck under a log Tuesday. He performed CPR after he pulled the boy from the water.

The boy was taken to an Ogden Hospital where he was found in “extremely critical condition.” He was later flown to a Salt Lake City hospital.

Fire Department Chief Mike Mathieu says the boy’s family had been camping in the area, but it is unclear whether boy was supervised when he entered the river. Reports say he was looking for a missing dog.

