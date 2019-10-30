Utah Alcoholic Beverage Control out of bar licenses again

IntangibleArts / CC BY 2.0

IntangibleArts / CC BY 2.0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah liquor commission has announced it is running out of bar licenses for potential business owners again after a similar shortage two years ago.



The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control handed out its last 2019 bar permits Tuesday to two establishments in Lehi and West Valley City.



Department authorities say five other business were placed on the waiting list, some of them planning to open in November and December.



Officials say businesses must wait for a population increase after applying due to a state law allowing one bar for every 10,200 people.



Officials say three permits are expected before July 2020 following new population information.



Some owners say the Legislature should review the population quota.