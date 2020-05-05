USS Kidd's coronavirus outbreak may have come from counter-drug operation, Esper says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Monday that the USS Kidd naval destroyer may have picked up the novel coronavirus after carrying out a counter-drug mission near Central America.

“We’re not sure where she picked it up, it may have been through a counter-drug operation,” Esper told the Brookings Institute during a webinar interview.

This marks the Navy‘s second outbreak since the pandemic began, after the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested its entire crew last month and had more than 800 samples come back positive.

Esper said the Navy “learned from the Teddy Roosevelt” and has put strict measures in place to limit potential outbreaks in the future.

“Of the 90 plus ships we have at sea, we only have two that have been affected,” he explained. “Two ships out of, I think 94. That’s a pretty good record. The Navy has taken a lot of good practices. They have learned from the Teddy Roosevelt… Before a ship deploys, it goes through multiple tests of its sailors.”

FDNY PARAMEDIC IN MONTHLONG CORONAVIRUS COMA HAS WOKEN UP, UNION ANNOUNCES

Esper added: “Before they go to sea, we bring them in, we test, we quarantine, and we make adjustments to make sure our ships get out on time.”

The Kidd arrived in San Diego last Tuesday to be cleaned after more than 60 sailors were found to have been infected with COVID-19.

“As part of the Navy’s aggressive response to COVID-19 aboard USS Kidd (DDG 100), the ship arrived at Naval Base San Diego today,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement last week. “As of today, 63 percent of USS Kidd (DDG 100) crewmembers to include all who were symptomatic and their close contacts have been tested for COVID-19, with 64 total positive results.”

One sailor was medically evacuated to the U.S. on Wednesday after experiencing shortness of breath. Fifteen others were transferred to another ship with a medical facility for closer observation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The destroyer had been on counter-narcotics duty in the Pacific as part of the reinforcements announced by President Trump on April 1 at the White House.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report