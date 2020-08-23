USPS lost veteran’s remains for 12 days, family alleges

The remains of a deceased U.S. Army veteran that were sent through the mail were lost in transit for nearly two weeks, according to the soldier’s family, which says blame for the mishap goes all the way to the top.

The veteran, Scot Egan, died last month in St. Louis, and his remains were mailed to his sister in Maryland. His other sister, Dr. Jean Egan, told WTNH that his remains were supposed to be delivered within two days of being shipped but were lost for 12 days. She claimed that the USPS did not provide the family with a reason for the delay.

Speaking at a news conference in New Haven Friday, Egan called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to be fired.

“If Postmaster General DeJoy cannot do his duty to the American public, and military families like mine, that he should be removed from his post,” Egan said.

Egan said her brother’s remains eventually reached their destination. But the family is still looking for answers.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who appeared alongside Egan at Friday’s press conference, said the soldier’s remains were eventually found after several calls to the USPS, Fox 61 reported.

Blumenthal praised a postal worker who “drove for two hours each way, with no overtime, to deliver those remains to Jean’s sister.”

Egan said she has not received an apology from the USPS. Fox News has reached out to the USPS for comment.

HOUSE PASSES $25B IN ‘EMERGENCY’ POSTAL SERVICE FUNDING, WHITE HOUSE THREATENS VETO

The delay comes as the USPS faces intense scrutiny following reports of delayed mail deliver – and the president’s remarks admitting to purposefully wanting to block USPS funding to prevent mail-in voting.

A lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan Monday against the U.S. Postal Service and the Trump administration over funding concerns before the election.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump and DeJoy “have set about to ensure USPS cannot reliably deliver election mail.” It seeks a court order to force adequate funding of the Postal Service prior to November’s election and policies that ensure “absentee and other mail ballots are treated equal to in-person ballots” and “sufficient staffing and overtime to handle a record level of mail voting.”

On Saturday, House lawmakers passed a bill that would provide $25 billion in funding and block operational changes by DeJoy.

But the bill landed in stalemate Sunday, with the White House dismissing it as “going nowhere.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows rejected the legislation as a “political statement,” stressing that President Trump would consider additional money only as part of a broader coronavirus relief package.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That bill was not a serious bill,” Meadows said. “And my conversations with a lot of the Democrats on Capitol Hill yesterday is, if you want to be serious about it, this president is willing to put forth money and reforms.”

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.