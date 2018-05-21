USC sued over clinic gynecologist accused of misconduct

Four former University of Southern California students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual battery and sexual harassment.

The civil lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles alleges Dr. George Tyndall forced the plaintiffs to strip naked and groped them under the guise of medical treatment for his sexual gratification.

Tyndall, who worked at a USC clinic for 30 years, has denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Los Angeles Times. It’s not immediately known if he has an attorney.

USC is accused of negligence. A university representative didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The newspaper reported Friday that USC received about 200 complaints from former patients and that the school is planning to forward some of those reports to Los Angeles police.