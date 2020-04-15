US will halt WHO funding over coronavirus response, Trump says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump makes good on threat, halts funding to World Health Organization over coronavirus response

President Trump announced at the White House coronavirus news briefing on Tuesday that the U.S. will immediately halt all funding for the World Health Organization, saying it had put “political correctness over lifesaving measures.”

The president said plans to ease the national economic shutdown were being finalized, and that he would be “authorizing governors to reopen their states to reopen as they see fit.” At the same time, Trump made clear he was not going to put “any pressure” on governors to reopen.

Trump read a long list of names of people in business, health care and sports who will advise him on how to restart the economy. "We have to get our sports back," Trump remarked. "I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old."

Pence tells ‘Ingraham Angle’ that Trump will reopen economy at responsible moment

Vice President Mike Pence told “The Ingraham Angle” in an exclusive interview Tuesday that President Trump will recommend loosening coronavirus-induced restrictions on the U.S. economy “at a responsible moment.”

“President Trump’s made it very clear that he wants to reopen the American economy, but we want to do it at a time that is responsible, [and] can be safe for the American people,” Pence said. “And we’re going to be producing new guidance for states across the country to to know when that will be possible.”

Pence spoke to Ingraham hours after White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Associated Press that the Trump administration's May 1 target to loosen the federal coronavirus guidelines was "a bit overly optimistic."

Georgia state Democrat backs Trump for reelection, faces party backlash

A state lawmaker in Georgia drew backlash from fellow Democrats on Tuesday after endorsing President Trump for reelection.

State Rep. Vernon Jones, whose Atlanta-area district includes parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties, argued that the president’s policies have helped him and other African-Americans.

“It’s very simple to me,” Jones said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign. Click here for more

