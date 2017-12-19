US urges UN to punish Iran, but Russia says no sanctions

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is urging the U.N. Security Council to punish Iran for what the Trump administration calls its “dangerous violations” of U.N. resolutions and “destabilizing behavior,” but Russia says what is needed is dialogue not threats or sanctions.

Haley told a Tuesday council meeting on implementation of the resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that in the coming days the U.S. will explore a number of options with council members to pressure the Iranians “to adjust their behavior.”

She said the council could strengthen the resolution, adopt a new one to prohibit all Iranian ballistic missile activity, explore sanctions “in response to its clear violation of the Yemen arms embargo,” and hold the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accountable for violating numerous council resolutions.