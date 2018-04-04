US to sanction Russian oligarchs under law retaliating for alleged election-meddling

The Trump administration plans to sanction a number of Russian oligarchs under a new law targeting Moscow in retaliation for alleged election meddling, Fox News has learned.

A senior administration official told Fox News the sanctions would be announced by the end of this week. It was not immediately clear how many Russian business leaders would be targeted by the measures.

The coming sanctions were first reported by Reuters. The news agency, citing two sources, reported the sanctions would affect some oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the Kremlin.

Last month, the White House sanctioned 19 individuals and five entities, including Russian intelligence services, in response to Moscow’s activities during the 2016 election campaign as well as numerous cyber attacks.

In February, special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies in what Mueller’s office described as a plot to wage “information warfare” against the U.S.

