US soldier found dead at barracks overseas, officials say

A U.S. soldier stationed in Italy was found dead in his barracks Monday, officials said.

The soldier, identified as 24-year-old Sgt. Kevin Deon Connor, of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, was staying at Caserma Ederle in Viczenza, Italy, according to Stars & Stripes. Connor was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, military officials said.

“We are saddened by this loss and express our deepest condolences to the family,” Maj. Chris Bradley, a spokesman for the 173rd Airborne Brigade, said in a statement.

Connor joined the 173rd Airborne Brigade last year, according to Stars & Stripes. He was the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The U.S. and Italian militaries were investigating Connor’s death.