US soldier dies from non-combat incident at Bagram Airfield, DoD says

A U.S. Army soldier died this week in a non-combat-related incident at the U.S.’ largest military base in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense confirmed Thursday.

Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, 21, of Central Point, Ore., died Wednesday at Bagram Airfield, which is about 40 miles north of Kabul.

The circumstances of Kimball’s death were not immediately clear. The incident is under investigation.

Kimball was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Drum, N.Y., DoD officials said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of SPC Branden Kimball during this very difficult time,” Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper said in a statement. “The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team. The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of SPC Kimball, he will be missed from our formations.”

The 21-year-old joined the Army in 2016 as an aircraft structural repairer, The New York Post reported, citing a 10th Mountain Division official. He is survived by his mother.

Kimball’s passing marks the seventh U.S. service member to die in Afghanistan in 2020. On Saturday, two U.S. soldiers were killed and six were wounded when American and Afghan troops were fired on during a mission in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.