US signs historic peace deal with Taliban, Pompeo strikes cautious tone

The United States signed a historic peace treaty with Taliban militants on Saturday, aimed at ending an 18-year war that began after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke cautiously in front of Taliban leaders in Doha, Qatar, calling the agreement a “true test” of their commitment to peace.

“We will closely watch the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments and calibrate the pace of our withdrawal to their actions. This is how we will ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a base for international terrorists,” he said.

