US service member in Afghanistan dead in apparent 'insider attack'

A U.S. service member was killed and another was wounded during an apparent “insider attack” in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, according to a statement from U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

“The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him,” Resolute Support and U.S. Forces Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller said in a statement. “Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission.”

The service member who was wounded in the attack is in stable condition, U.S. Forces Afghanistan said. The name of the fallen service member will be released “24 hours after next of kin notification,” officials said.

The death came one day after a new U.S. commander for all American troops in Afghanistan took over. The commander, Gen. Scott Miller, is the former head of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), responsible for leading elite commando units such as the Army’s Delta Force, SEAL Team Six and the 75th Ranger Regiment.

