US seeks to assuage Asian allies after North Korea summit

The United States and its Asian allies are working to paper over any semblance of disagreement over President Donald Trump’s concession to Kim Jong Un that the U.S. would halt military exercises with South Korea, with Trump’s top diplomat insisting the president hadn’t backed down from his firm line on North Korea’s nukes.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meeting with top South Korean and Japanese diplomats Thursday, put a more sober spin on several moves by Trump after his summit with Kim that had fueled unease from Washington to Tokyo and Seoul.

He said Trump’s curious claim that the North’s nuclear threat was over was issued with “eyes wide open,” and brushed off a North Korean state-run media report suggesting Trump would grant concessions even before Pyongyang fully rids itself of nuclear weapons.