US sailor on coronavirus-stricken Navy ship dies from virus-related complications, officials say

A U.S. sailor who was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Navy hospital in Guam after contracting the coronavirus has died, Navy officials said Monday.

The sailor, who was admitted into the ICU on April 9, died Monday from COVID-related complications at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam.

The sailor is the the first active-duty service member to die from Covid-19. The Navy is witholding the sailor’s name until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

