US sailor on board coronavirus-stricken Theodore Roosevelt in ICU

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An American sailor onboard the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier stuck in Guam is in the ICU at a military hospital on the western Pacific island, Fox News has learned.

The sailor, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, was reportedly found unresponsive while in isolation.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The number of sailors infected meanwhile has spiked 45 percent since Wednesday.

416 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to Navy officials.

97% of the crew of nearly 5,000 has been tested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.