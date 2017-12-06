US Rep. Al Green plans Trump impeachment resolution

Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.) will introduce on the house floor Wednesday to force a vote on Trump’s impeachment.

A Texas Democrat said Tuesday that he planned to introduce a resolution Wednesday demanding a vote on President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

In a memo to fellow lawmakers, U.S. Rep. Al Green outlined his plan, which House rules say must be put to a vote within two days, the Washington Post reported.

“Friends, whether we like it or not, we now have a bigot in the White House who incites hatred and hostility,” Green wrote Tuesday to explain his proposal. “The question isn’t whether we have a bigot as president. The question is: What are we going to do about it?”

Green has discussed his intention to impeach Trump since last spring. In October, Green filed impeachment articles that nearly forced a vote — until House Democratic leaders persuaded him to abandon the effort.

Now Green is revamping the proposal. In a memo Tuesday, Green shared information on the impeachment process, the history of impeachment efforts and the nature of his charges.

But Green noted that his efforts weren’t bipartisan:

“As I have said before, this is not about Democrats, it is about democracy. It is not about Republicans, it is about the fate of our Republic. May everyone vote their conscience knowing that history will judge us all.”

Green’s memo didn’t allege “obstruction of justice” or reference the ongoing investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign’s connection with Russia.

Instead, Green highlighted Trump’s supposed association with “White Nationalism, Neo-Nazism and Hate,” as well as “Inciting Hatred and Hostility,” as offenses worthy of impeachment.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has insisted that any impeachment effort should be put on hold until there is evidence of an impeachable offense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.