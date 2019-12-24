US recalls ambassador to Zambia after he criticized jailing of gay couple: Report

The United States has withdrawn its ambassador to the southern African nation of Zambia after he condemned the sentencing of a local gay couple to 15 years in prison, Reuters reported Monday.

Zambia’s high court reportedly jailed the men last month for engaging in homosexual conduct “against the order of nature.” Same-sex relationships are illegal in Zambia, a legacy of British colonial-era laws.

U.S. Ambassador Daniel Foote said in a statement last month that the men’s relationship hurt no one; “meanwhile, government officials can steal millions of public dollars without prosecution.”

The government said last month it was sending a protest letter to Washington over Foote’s remarks, and accused the ambassador of meddling in Zambia’s internal affairs.

“Since [Zambia’s President Edgar Chagwa Lungu] says he does not want to work with Foote, there was no point of him remaining. Also don’t forget that there are security issues so Washington want their man back,” a U.S. embassy source who is not allowed to issue statements told Reuters.

“The U.S. cannot be paying a salary to someone who cannot work because the hosts don’t want him,” a second U.S. embassy source told Reuters Washington.

The State Department didn’t return Fox News’ request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.