US puts sanctions on Venezuela first lady, other officials

The Trump administration has slapped financial sanctions on four members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s inner circle, including his wife and the nation’s vice president on allegations of corruption.

Those sanctioned Tuesday include First Lady Cilia Flores, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.

As part of the actions announced Tuesday, the Treasury Department also seized a $20 million private jet belonging to an alleged front man for powerful socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello.

The U.S. has sanctioned dozens of top officials including Maduro himself as part of a campaign to force him from power.