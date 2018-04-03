US proposes extra tariffs on $50B in Chinese products to protest tech theft

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it plans to slap 25-percent tariffs on approximately 1,300 products from China in response to Beijing’s alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property.

According to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, the mainly non-consumer products account for approximately $50 billion in annual imports. The items include industrial chemicals, motorcycles and medical devices.

However, the proposed tariffs would not take effect before a public comment period ends May 11. China has not said how it would respond.

President Trump previously ordered U.S. trade officials to bring a WTO case challenging Chinese technology licensing.

The announcement comes 11 days after Trump levied “protective” tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum in response to what the administration has described as unfair trade practices.

In response, China raised import duties on American pork, fruit, aluminum and other products. China’s government said earlier its imports of those goods last year totaled $3 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.