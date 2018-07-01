US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance.

The United States has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year. That from President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday.

But U.S. intelligence is reporting signs that Pyongyang doesn’t intend to fully give up its arsenal.

Bolton said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that top U.S. diplomat Mike Pompeo will be discussing that plan with North Korea in the near future. Bolton added that it would be to the North’s advantage to cooperate to see sanctions lifted quickly and aid from South Korea and Japan start to flow.