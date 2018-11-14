US Olympic officials visit Utah for possible 2030 bid

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – U.S. Olympic Committee officials are touring Salt Lake City as they decide whether to choose Utah’s capital city or Denver as the U.S. bid city for the 2030 Winter Olympics.



The visit comes after the USOC toured Denver on Tuesday. The committee will choose between the two cities after Reno-Tahoe dropped out of the running this week, citing the financial burden.



Utah Sports Commission president Jeff Robbins says committee members will tour sites from the 2002 Winter Olympics Salt Lake City hosted and meet with state and city leaders.



The committee could make a recommendation for the bid city at its December meeting.



Salt Lake City says it can host again at a lower cost than other places, but it will have to overcome the stigma from a bidding scandal that marred the buildup to the 2002 Games.