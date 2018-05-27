US officials in summit planning talks with North Koreans in DMZ

U.S. officials have been meeting with North Korean officials at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as talks continue over a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the U.S. said Sunday.

“A U.S. delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement about the meeting at a border village inside the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea that was created at the end of the Korean War. “We continue to prepare for a meeting between the President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.”

Trump said Saturday that conversations about a potential summit were “going along very well.”

They were still “looking at June 12 in Singapore, that hasn’t changed,” Trump said at the White House Saturday.

He added that if “it would be a great thing” if they were “successful in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

He announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the scheduled June summit in Singapore, nixed after comments by a North Korean official that had threatened nuclear war.

“Based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote in his letter to Kim. “Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

He called the imploded summit a “sad moment in history.”

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” Trump wrote to Kim. “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth.”

On Friday Trump said that the meeting might be back on.

He told reporters Friday that “everybody plays games,” and said: “They very much want to do it, we want to do it, we’ll see what happens.”

