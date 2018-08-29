US Navy seizes cache of small arms in Gulf of Aden, official says

The U.S. Navy recently intercepted a large cache of small arms, including hundreds of AK-47s, that were on a ship in the Gulf of Aden earlier this week, a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News Wednesday.

Sailors from the destroyer USS Jason Dunham boarded the ship and made the seizure. The incident was first reported by CNN.

U.S. officials have not disclosed from where the weapons shipment originated.

The Gulf of Aden connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean via the narrow Bab al-Madeb strat. Last month, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company temporarily suspended oil shipments through the straits after Iran-backed Shiite rebels in Yemen fired on two oil tankers, damaging one of them.

The shipments were resumed earlier this month after the Saudi energy minister vowed that the Riyadh-led coalition in Yemen’s civil war had taken “necessary measures” to secure the shipments.

