US Navy sailor in Italy tests positive for coronavirus

A U.S. Navy sailor in Naples has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first infection for the U.S. military in Italy, a Navy official tells Fox News.

This marks the second confined coronavirus case out of 75,000 U.S. service members serving in countries where the virus has rapidly spread.

A statement from the U.S. Navy’s 6th fleet will be released soon.

During a Senate Armed Services Hearing Thursday, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii asked the Navy’s top officer if he had cornavirus test kits.

“No, we don’t,” Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations answered.

“We don’t yet but that is not just a problem for DOD but I think that we are getting to a better place in terms of the production to allow us to be able to distribute those out to the force,” he added.

The development comes after defense officials told Fox News a U.S. Army soldier deployed to Kuwait was being monitored.

The soldier was tested for the virus and placed in isolation as a precautionary measure while officials wait for the results, said Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a U.S. Central Command spokesman.

“Those with whom the soldier has had recent contact have also been screened in accordance with the current guidance from the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Urban said.

Italy has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, with reports of more than 4,636 people infected and nearly 200 deaths. Italian officials said earlier this week that all schools will be temporarily closed as the country grapples with how to prevent future infections.

