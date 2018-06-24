US Navy IDs pilot killed in crash at New Mexico Air Force base

The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot who died Friday when the aircraft he was flying crashed at an Air Force base in New Mexico.

Navy Lt. Christopher Carey Short, of Canandaigua, N.Y., was piloting the A-29 Super Tucano jet when it crashed around 11:30 a.m. local time over the Red Rio Bombing Range, part of White Sands Missile Range, just 65 miles north of Holloman Air Force Base.

Short was participating in a training flight “as a part of the Air Force’s Light Attack Experiment,” U.S. military officials said.

“There’s no way to describe the shock of this loss and the sadness we feel for his family,” Air Force Col. Houston Cantwell, commander of Holloman’s 49th Wing, said in a statement. “He did pioneering work in aviation that will help shape American air power for years to come. We’re thankful to have known him and grateful for his devotion to duty.”

“There’s no way to describe the shock of this loss and the sadness we feel for his family. He did pioneering work in aviation that will help shape American air power for years to come. We’re thankful to have known him and grateful for his devotion to duty.” – Air Force Col. Houston Cantwell, commander, 49th Wing, Holloman AFB, New Mexico

The White Sands Missile Range Directorate of Emergency Services was the first to respond to the scene.

Another crew member suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. That crew member’s name and specific medical condition were not immediately available.

Friday’s crash was the seventh for the Air Force this year in a non-combat situation, matching the total for all of last year.

The A-29 test aircraft was owned and operated by a contractor, an Air Force spokesman told Fox News.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Holloman AFB is about 217 miles south of Albuquerque.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.