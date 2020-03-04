US military says it conducted airstrike against Taliban forces, first since peace deal

The U.S. military said early Wednesday it had conducted an airstrike against Taliban forces in Afghanistan, the first such attack since a historic peace deal was signed with the militant group Saturday.

The Helmand Province strikes targeted fighters attacking an Afghan government checkpoint.

TRUMP SAYS HE HAD ‘GOOD TALK’ WITH TALIBAN LEADER

“This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days,” Col. Sonny Leggett, a U.S. military spokesman in Afghanistan, tweeted.

“To be clear- we are committed to peace, however, we have the responsibility to defend our #ANDSF partners. #Afghans & US have complied w/ our agreements; however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this opp. and ignoring the will of the people for #peace. #Showyourcommitment,” he added.

He said the U.S. is calling on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments to the peace deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump confirmed Tuesday that he spoke on the phone to a Taliban leader, making him the first U.S. president believed to have ever spoken directly with the militant group responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. troops in nearly 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report