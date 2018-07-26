US military plane flies to North Korea for service members' remains from Korean War, report says

A U.S. military plane traveled from a South Korean air base to North Korea on Friday on a mission to pick up what are believed to be the remains of U.S. service members who died in the Korean War, Yonhap News reported.

The outlet, citing a government source, said the plane took off just before 6 a.m. local time from the base in Pyeongtaek, en route for Kalma Airport in Wonsan, North Korea.

The U.S. military and South Korean government couldn’t immediately confirm the report, according to The Associated Press.

A U.S. official previously told Fox News that the U.S. was expecting that the rogue regime would be sending back the remains of about 55 American service members on Friday. The date marks the 65th anniversary of the armistice signing that brought an end to fighting in the Korean War. However, the official said that nothing is set in stone until the U.S. plane leaves Wonsan with the remains.

The repatriation of Americans’ remains from the Korean War was one of the commitments made during the June 12 summit in Singapore between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Among the other results from the highly anticipated meeting, the two leaders signed a document that said Pyongyang would work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

