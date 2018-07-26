US military plane departs North Korea with service members’ remains, White House says

A U.S. military plane departed North Korea on Friday following a mission to pick up the remains of U.S. service members who died in the Korean War, the White House confirmed.

Yonhap News, citing a government source, said the plane took off from a South Korean air base just before 6 a.m. local time, en route to Kalma Airport in Wonsan, North Korea.

US ANTICIPATES NORTH KOREA WILL RETURN REMAINS OF 55 SERVICE MEMBERS, OFFICIAL SAYS

The White House released a statement confirming that a U.S. Air Force C-17 plane carrying the remains had left North Korea and would bring them to Osan Air Base, where a ceremony will be held next week.

“At their historic meeting in Singapore, President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un took a bold first step to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, transform relations between the United States and North Korea, and establish enduring peace,” the statement said. “Today, the Chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the President to return our fallen American service members. We are encouraged by North Koreas actions and the momentum for positive change.”

NORTH KOREA IS SAID TO BE POISED TO RETURN BODIES OF SOME 50 US VETS SOON: REPORT

Among the other results from the highly anticipated meeting, the two leaders signed a document that said Pyongyang would work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

A U.S. official previously told Fox News that the U.S. was expecting that the rogue regime would be sending back the remains of about 55 American service members Friday. The date marks the 65th anniversary of the armistice signing that brought an end to fighting in the Korean War. However, the official said that nothing is set in stone until the U.S. plane leaves Wonsan with the remains.

