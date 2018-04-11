US military opens annual counterterrorism training in Niger

The U.S. military’s special operations command in Africa has opened its annual Flintlock exercise in Niger, six months after the deaths of four U.S. soldiers in an ambush led to questions about the military’s presence there.

The U.S. for the next 10 days will lead counterterrorism training for special forces to strengthen the ability of West African nations to combat the growing threat from multiple extremist groups in the vast region.

Challenges include huge ungoverned spaces and widespread poverty.

About 1,900 service members from 20 African and western nations are participating in the exercise, which includes activities in Burkina Faso and Senegal.

Dozens of soldiers, dignitaries and officials marked the opening of the exercise in Niger’s capital, Niamey.