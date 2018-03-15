US military aircraft crashes in Iraq, officials say

A U.S. military aircraft with American service members aboard has crashed in western Iraq, officials said Thursday.

“Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time,” U.S. Central Command told Fox News in a statement.

An earlier statement said Centcom received “reports of an incident involving a Coalition aircraft in the vicinity of Al Qaim, Iraq.”

Further information on the crash was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.