US marshal killed in raid at Pennsylvania house hailed as 'hero'

A U.S. marshal who was called a “hero” was shot and killed and another police officer was wounded Thursday morning in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, when gunfire erupted during the service of a warrant.

Another officer was struck but was not injured.

Christopher D. Hill, 45, an Army veteran who was part of the U.S. Marshals Service for 11 years, was killed after being shot while serving a warrant at the Harrisburg house around 6:10 a.m., the agency said. An arrest warrant was being served for Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, who was wanted for terroristic threat offenses.

Another man who was in the house — when Pierce was being taken into custody — fired his gun from inside the house, striking Hill and York police officer Kyle Pitts. Hill was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

“[Hill] was a devoted public servant who dedicated his life to making his community and this nation safer. We will never forget his commitment and courage,” David J. Anderson, Acting Deputy Director of the U.S. Marshals Service, said. “The nation lost a hero today.”

Hill served in Afghanistan from 1993 to 1996. He joined the U.S. marshals in 2006 in Washington D.C., and transferred to Harrisburg in 2008. He was also part of the agency’s Special Operations Group. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Pitts had injuries that were not life threatening.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said in an earlier statement: “Harrisburg mourns the loss this morning of a U.S. marshal who died protecting our residents.”

The mayor added Harrisburg officer “bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman,” ultimately killing the gunman. The mayor had initially said the Harrisburg officer was wounded, but authorities said Thursday afternoon that he was struck, but was not injured.

“No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty,” Papenfuse added. “I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation.”

The shooting occurred at a home less than two miles from the State Capitol, in a working-class neighborhood of duplexes, single-family homes and commercial buildings.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he was “saddened to hear this tragic news.”

“Praying for the officers involved and their families. I am in constant contact with law enforcement, and grateful for their swift action,” he added.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barletta tweeted: “Please pray for the police officers injured in Harrisburg this morning. Our police are tough and put their lives on the line everyday to keep communities safe. I am praying for a speedy recovery!”

Just before Christmas, a gunman identified as Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty was shot and killed by police after firing at them near the location of Monday’s encounter, according to PennLive. El-Mofty wounded a state trooper and shot another officer near the Capitol.

