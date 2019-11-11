US Marine deserter sought for Virginia man's killing: sheriff

Virginia authorities are reportedly seeking a U.S. Marine deserter from Camp Lejeune in connection with the killing of a man who was his mother’s boyfriend.

Michael Brown, 22, was being sought in the shooting death of 54-year-old Rodney Brown in Hardy on Saturday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect was a Marine combat engineer stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, WFXR-TV reported Sunday. They said Brown went AWOL Oct. 18.

The Marine has been known to live in the woods and frequent national parks, according to the station.

Deputies said he was driving a Lincoln Town car with North Carolina plates and was armed with a high-powered rifle, the station reported.

The sheriff’s office issued a warning Saturday urging anyone who comes in contact with Brown “to use extreme caution and notify local law enforcement immediately by calling 911.”

Hardy resident Kenneth Meador told WFXR he heard the sirens responding to neighbor Rodney Brown’s house but didn’t think anything of it.

“Then when I heard there’d been a shooting, I didn’t even think about Rodney, because I’ve known Rodney. He grew up here, I did too. We were friends, neighbors,” said Meador. “Rodney was a super nice guy. He was really polite, worked hard. Just a great guy.”

Deputies didn’t reveal a potential motive for the shooting.