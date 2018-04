A U.S. Marine Corp pilot ejected before his AV-8B Harrier jet crashed in Djibouti on Tuesday.

Officials told Fox News the pilot was currently in stable condition and being treated in a U.S. military facility.

Officials said the jet was flying in support of a training exercise with the U.S. Central Command.

There are roughly 4,000 U.S. troops deployed to the East African nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

