US judge denies Saudi Arabia's bid to dismiss 9/11 lawsuits

Saudi Arabia’s attempt to shut down lawsuits alleging it was involved in the planning of the September 11 attacks has been denied by a U.S. judge on Wednesday.

Hundreds of victims, insurance companies and businesses sued the Saudi government after they said the government knowingly assisted hijackers who carried out the attacks.

The Saudi government has denied any involvement in the attacks strongly.

The government was accused of helping two hijackers acclimate themselves in the U.S. to begin preparing for the attacks, but the defendants argued that there was no proof of any government official or employee involvement, Reuters reported.

Fifteen of the 19 attackers were Saudis.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels said in Wednesday’s ruling that the plaintiffs’ allegations met the requirements for the court to assume jurisdiction under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act.

He did, however, dismiss claims that two Saudi banks and Saudi Binladin Group, a construction company controlled by the bin Laden family, were involved in the attacks by providing funds and financial services on grounds that he lacked jurisdiction, Reuters reported.

