US hits grim milestone as coronavirus deaths hit 3,000, New York remains epicenter

Death toll in US hits 3,000, as NYC tries to get its grip on outbreak

The United States hit a grim milestone on Monday after health officials announced the 3,000th coronavirus-related death in the country, with about 900 from New York City alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is set to surpass China’s toll of 3,300 deaths. New York is currently the U.S. epicenter of the virus and has over 67,000 cases. Over a third of all deaths in the country have occurred in the state.

USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms, arrived in New York harbor earlier in the day. The floating hospital could be ready to take in patients as soon as Tuesday amid a growing strain on healthcare workers in the city.

New York’s Empire State Building was lit up on Monday night and will stay up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to honor medical workers and first responders. “We’ll never stop shining for you,” it said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has requested relief for healthcare professionals currently working on the front lines. He said roughly 14,000 people were tested for the virus yesterday and nearly 10,000 are currently hospitalized. Click here for more on our top story.

Pompeo warns every country must ‘step up and provide accurate, transparent information’ about coronavirus

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an interview on “Hannity” Monday, urged every country to be transparent and provide accurate information about coronavirus because lives are at stake.

“President Trump and I have been committed to making sure that we had the best data available. When you hear Drs. [Anthony] Fauci and [Deborah] Birx talk about risk, talk about fatalities, trying to think about how to model, what they need is data,” Pompeo said.

“They need data from Italy. They need data from China. They need data from Iran. We need every country to step up and provide accurate, transparent information. And if we can’t have that, if we have disinformation instead, there are more lives that will be at risk, not only today, but in the weeks ahead.”

“We’ve asked every country to step up and tell us what they know so that the world can learn,” Pompeo added. “America will then turn around, we will share the information we get and we’ll keep people safe, not only here in the United States, but all across the world.” Click here for more.

Coronavirus could be airborne, study suggests

It may be possible for the novel coronavirus to transmit through the air, a new study released over the weekend suggests.

In a joint study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska and others, researchers found genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19 in air samples from both in and outside of confirmed coronavirus patients’ rooms. The findings offer “limited evidence that some potential for airborne transmission exists,” researchers said, though they warned that the findings do not confirm airborne spread. Click here for more.

