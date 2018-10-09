Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ October 9, 2018 ]
US envoy on Afghan peace takes his mission to Pakistan
World News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
2 men die in Alaska whaling accident when boat capsizes, local media say
National News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
Post publishes possibly last image of missing Saudi reporter
World News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
California DMV may have improperly registered roughly 1,500 resident, including non-citizens
National News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
Limo company owner was a controversial FBI informant
National News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
Venezuelan opposition denies jailed politician took own life
World News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
Tweet calling to ‘kill Kavanaugh’ gets Minnesota teacher put on paid leave, report says
National News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
Florida woman's 'Dirty Dancing' re-enactment in wine store leads to arrest, cops say
National News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
California's DMV finds 1,500 more people possibly wrongly registered to vote: report
National News
[ October 8, 2018 ]
Opioid crisis is major midterm issue in areas hard hit by drug deaths
Politics
Home
World News
US envoy on Afghan peace takes his mission to Pakistan
US envoy on Afghan peace takes his mission to Pakistan
October 9, 2018
KID News
World News
Previous
2 men die in Alaska whaling accident when boat capsizes, local media say
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM