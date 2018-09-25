US diplomat in Madagascar found dead in home, suspect reportedly in custody

A suspect is in custody after an American diplomat was found dead last week inside his residence in Madagascar, the U.S. State Department reportedly said on Monday.

The unnamed diplomat was found dead during the overnight hours Friday, officials said.

Heather Nauert, a spokeswoman from the department, said the department expressed its “deepest sympathies” to the family of the diplomat, but released no further details on the officer’s identity or circumstances of the death.

“Diplomatic Security is collaborating with local Malagasy authorities on a joint investigation and a suspect is currently in custody,” Nauert said, according to Reuters.

