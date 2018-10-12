US diplomat death in Madagascar being ruled a homicide; suspect in custody, officials say

The death of a U.S. diplomat at an apartment near the American Embassy in Madagascar is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

Kevin Webb, who was a human resources officer assigned to the embassy since July 2017, was found dead in his apartment on Sept. 22 in the capital city. The State Department previously declined to identify Webb or provide any further details surrounding his death.

According to newly released court documents obtained by The Associated Press, the FBI and the State Department arrested a man who was seen entering the Webb residence the night of his death. He has been identified as a “foreign national” named Davidasoa Randrianotahiana.

A search warrant filed in U.S. District Court in Washington states that Randrianotahiana was seen leaving the apartment by lowering himself down from a second-floor patio.

The suspect was confronted and eventually “admitted to the compound guard and a mobile patrol officer that he had fought with Mr. Webb in his apartment and that Mr. Webb had collapsed,” the court filings say.

He reportedly had blood on his shoes when he was taken into custody.

The FBI has not revealed the cause of Webb’s death or motive behind his killing.

Investigators seized a laptop computer, a Rolodex, “biological samples,” a piece of curtain, buttons and a memory card, among other items, from his apartment.

The State Department declined to say whether it has changed any security protocols at the embassy in the wake of Webb’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.