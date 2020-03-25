US couple quarantined in Spain amid coronavirus outbreak get all-clear after 'horror vacation'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

MADRID – A Georgia couple who was traveling throughout southern Spain earlier this month until members of their tour party tested positive with coronavirus are now on their way back home after getting the all-clear from doctors.

Sharon Wells, 62, and her husband Craig Carpenter, 55, of Pooler, Ga., and their party were quarantined for 19 days at the four-star Sol Melia Hotel in Torremolinos, a holiday resort near Malaga.

A 70-year-old American man who was on the tour died in the hospital from the virus. He was treated for COVID-19 with the group’s Spanish tour guide at a hospital in nearby Ronda.

Wells, a retired nurse, said 19 members of the tour were cleared to go back to the U.S. but four others who tested positive for the virus must stay in Spain.

Of those who have to stay, two are being treated in a hospital. One is in intensive care and has been on a ventilator for four days.“This was a horrific experience; it was a vacation from hell,” Wells told Fox News in a phone interview from her hotel. “I felt like I was in solitary confinement for 20 days in a foreign country with people who did not understand us.”

Wells tested positive for the virus but her husband tested negative.

“I have never felt so alone and afraid. I wasn’t afraid for myself but for my friends and family at home,” she said. “They were pouring out the prayers for our return. People I didn’t know were sending their prayers to me and my husband.

She continued: “I kept the faith and stayed strong. With God all things are possible. I had complained about it raining since Saturday. I listened to a young minister preach in (the U.S.) He said we have to go through something, then the rain comes. I took that as going through trials and tribulations but God has sent the rain to wash it all away.

“I went to the doctor and he said you have been cleared to go home. I jumped and shouted ‘Hallelujah, thank you, God. Thank you, Jesus!”

She praised the staff at the hotel where she stayed who even went out to Burger King to get her a burger.

Doctors gave the couple the all-clear as they had shown no symptoms of the illness after nearly three weeks in isolation.

Wells and Carpenter, a retired former computer programmer, had planned a two-week vacation in Spain because they wanted to see the Iberian country.

Spain now has the world’s second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths after a 738 spike was recorded on Wednesday, the highest so far in one day. With 3,434 fatalities, Spain surpassed China’s 3,285 and has more than half of Italy’s 6,820.

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have agreed on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid totaling some $2 trillion to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.